Sabah Umno ready to act as effective Opposition, says Bung

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): Sabah Umno is ready to be the Opposition to the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-led state government, although its chairman Datuk Bung Moktar Radin said that it was formed contrary to the prime minister’s wishes.

Bung, in a statement, said that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s new state Cabinet line-up went against the unity state government suggested by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a meeting among the state’s political leaders on Monday night.

“The chief minister is seen as brushing past the prime minister’s call to set up a unity government in the state. It must be pointed out that Barisan Nasional is a significant contributor to the unity government at the federal level,” said Bung.

“I hope that the chief minister is fair to all those in Cabinet without interfering with their respective ministries.”

He told Hajiji not to just profiteer from the government and neglect the people.

“Make changes for the people and the state,” he said.

“Meanwhile, Sabah Umno will be the Opposition and we will play the role effectively.”

Three new state assemblymen were sworn-in as ministers this morning, putting an end to a week-long leadership crisis in the state which saw Sabah Umno withdrawing as a partner from the state government.

Hajiji recouped support with the help of seven Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen, and five Umno dissidents, bringing his majority to 44 assemblymen, more than half of the 79-seat state assembly.

Today’s Cabinet reshuffle also saw Sabah Umno’s top leadership edged out and replaced by PH and the dissidents, who will likely face disciplinary action from Umno. — Malay Mail