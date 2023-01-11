Sarawak’s crime index drops 9 pct in 2022, cops solve 81 pct cases

KUCHING (Jan 11): The crime index in Sarawak showed a drop of 9 per cent last year compared to 2021, said Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

The Sarawak police commissioner said 3,895 crime cases were reported throughout last year compared to 4,299 cases in 2021.

“This comparison shows a decrease of 404 cases or equivalent to 9 per cent.

“Considering a total of 50,822 cases that have been reported throughout the country last year, Sarawak only contributed 7.66 per cent to the Malaysian crime index, which allows us to sit at number six, as compared to other contingents in the country,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters here today.

He said 597 violent crime cases were reported last year.

“Violent crime cases were found to have decreased by two cases, which was 597 cases reported from January to December 2022, compared to 599 cases in the same period in 2021,” he said.

He explained that armed robbery cases, robbery cases without weapons, and grievous injuries made up most of the violent crime cases.

“Property crime recorded a total of 3,298 cases in 2022 as compared to 3,700 in 2021.

“Nevertheless, vehicle theft cases showed an increase to 142 and motorcycle thefts also increased to 185 cases,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azman said the police have solved 81 per cent of crimes that were reported last year.

This was a significant increase to the 37 per cent of reported cases solved in 2021.

“As a whole, throughout January until December 2022, a total of 3,895 cases have been reported and 3,157 cases have been solved successfully, as compared to the same period in 2021 where 4,299 cases were reported and 1,581 had been successfully solved,” he said.