Searchers in Belaga find body of drowned foreigner

SIBU (Jan 11): The body of a 22-year-old foreigner, who went missing on Jan 7 at the waterfall area near a lumber factory in Belaga, was found yesterday afternoon (Jan 10).

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the victim as Basrol from Indonesia.

“The rescuers carried out two dives at the location and the victim was found floating at about 12.02pm on Jan 10,” the statement said.

The victim was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Bomba Belaga received a report of a drowning incident in the area on Jan 7 around 3.40pm.

A search operation was conducted involving a water surface search around the area of the river and the waterfall, which is 20 by 30 square feet with a depth of eight metres.

The operation led by senior fire officer II Ismail Lebak involved eight personnel from Belaga and Bintulu, as well as five police personnel.