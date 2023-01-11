Single vehicle crash sees injured 4WD driver pinned to seat in Saratok

KUCHING (Jan 11): A 44-year-old driver was injured after he became pinned to his seat in a single vehicle accident at Kampung Sungai Engkabang, Saratok today.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson said a distress call on the incident came in at 8.59am today.

A team of firefighters from the Saratok fire station was deployed to the scene.

“Upon reaching the location, it was found that a victim driving a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle was pinned to the driver’s seat.

“The firefighters then extricated the victim from the vehicle using a rescue cutter, and handed him to the EMRS (Emergency Medical Rescue Services) unit who were also at the scene of an accident,” said the spokesperson.

In a separate incident, two vehicles were involved in a collision at Jalan Stephen Yong, Batu Kawa around 1am today.

Firefighters from the Batu Lintang fire station were sent to the scene.

“A male driver in one of the vehicles was pinned to the driver’s seat and was successfully extricated from the vehicle by the firefighters. He was given initial treatment by the Bomba team before EMRS brought him to the hospital,” said the spokesperson.

Members of the public managed to help the driver of the other vehicle to get out.

He was later brought to a private hospital by his family members, added the spokesperson.