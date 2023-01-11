S’wakian hailed as TLDM’s first woman member recognised as a certified technician 

KUCHING (Jan 11): A young Sarawakian woman has made history upon becoming the first female Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) personnel to be recognised as a certified technician.

This was disclosed by TLDM via its official Facebook page, in a post to congratulate ‘Laskar Kanan’ (Leading Rate) Michelle Janta Joefrazier over her recognition as a Certified Technician (Tc.) by the Malaysia Board of Technologist (MBOT).

“She has made history as the first TLDM ‘Laskarnita’ (woman member) to be recognised as a Certified Technician in the field of Transportation and Logistics Technology (TL).

“Michelle had also obtained a Diploma from the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM) in 2022 in the field of logistics management,” said TLDM in the post.

Currently, Michelle is attached to the Eastern Fleet Supply Depot Unit, as a material coordination personnel.

The TLDM quoted her as saying that she was proud to have been able to complete the assignment and interview successfully before receiving the recognition.

“The TLDM fraternity should take Michelle’s achievement as motivation and inspiration to continue progressing in their careers, and also to solidify TLDM’s status as a highly respectable force.

“In addition, TLDM are continuing all efforts to produce more outstanding individuals from its community to be eligible for recognitions such as this,” said the post.

TLDM did not specifically mention where Michelle is from, but another Facebook page, ‘Berita Iban Online’ has stated that she is from Sarawak.