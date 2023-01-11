Tok Mat slams PAS for being unfaithful, credits DAP for being sincere in forming unity govt

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 11): Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Muhamad Hasan chided his party’s former ally turned foe PAS for the latter’s inconsistency when forming a political alliance.

In his speech during the launch of Umno’s annual general meeting (AGM), Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, said that the Islamist party had been talking to all political sides including Umno’s “widow” Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“Our experience of working with PAS … they are never loyal or sincere.

“Without shame, they have affairs with all parties, especially Umno’s widow. Just look at their record, with DAP and PKR. In the end, everyone went their separate ways,” he said, referring to PAS’ previous coalition with DAP and PKR known as Pakatan Rakyat.

Tok Mat also said that at least its new ally in the unity government, particularly DAP, has been sincere when forming an alliance with Umno.

He said that if Umno had chosen PN, the party would have been regarded as a third player trying to win the hearts of the same population.

“We do know their (DAP) stance. They also understand our position. They are not pretending to be loyal friends. We don’t even have to pretend.

“We know who DAP is. We also know who PKR and Amanah are. So we make a decision, based on the most appropriate option, to allow us to manage the differences,” he added. – Malay Mail