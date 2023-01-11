Troupe encouraged by healthy CNY bookings for dragon, lion dance shows

SIBU (Jan 11): This Chinese New Year (CNY) will mark the full return of dragon and lion dance shows here, after having gone on hiatus throughout 2020 and 2021, and re-emerging last year albeit in a very toned-down setting.

Encouraged by the comeback for this ‘Year of the Water Rabbit’ according to the Chinese zodiac calendar, Sibu Martial Arts Association (SMAA) chief coach Gilbert Wong is happy that his side has been receiving healthy bookings for both dragon and lion dance performances, since the beginning of this year.

“The response is very encouraging.

“With the Covid-19 situation easing down and more restrictions being lifted, we do expect the Chinese community to celebrate the event in full force this year,” he told The Borneo Post here.

Wong said last year, only lion dance shows were allowed and even then, they must be in compliance with strict standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The dragon dance was not allowed because the SOP prohibited any group or gathering of 15 or more people at one time.

“A dragon dance performance would require at least 20 members.”

According to Wong, this year his charges have been training nightly at the SMAA’s gym along Jalan Lanang here to improve their skills, rhythm, coordination and synchronicity, as well as stamina and endurance.

“We want to be able to execute the dance steps when it matters the most.

“We want to put our best foot forward so as to provide satisfaction to our clients, who want quality performances.”

“Most of our performers are also wushu exponents, and with their all-year training, our clients can be rest assured of getting their money worth,” he pointed out.

Asked if the fly-by-night troupes would emerge during this CNY season, Wong said there was always a possibility of that recurring.

“In the past, we had come across fly-by-night lion dance troupes, who would disappear after the celebration was over.

“Generally, those who engage the services of these lion troupes do not see this as an issue – as long as they can the troupes to perform for them, they’re fine with it.”

On their shows for CNY, Wong said his troupe would be busy performing from 8am to 5pm every day, but at times, they would continue on late into the evening.

“On average, we accept 10 to 15 bookings per day, depending on the distance.

“The bookings cover the shows from the first day of the CNY to the fifth; Day 5 is usually reserved for businesses.”

Apart from SMAA receiving healthy bookings this year, Wong was also happy to see life returning to normalcy with the country well into the endemic phase.

“Shops are experiencing brisk sales, especially items related to CNY.

“This CNY season is definitely busier and better that those in the past three years,” he said.