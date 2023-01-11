We do not acknowledge them, says Bung of Umno reps in new Sabah Cabinet line-up

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): Two new state Cabinet appointees, including a deputy chief minister, should not be recognised as Sabah Umno assemblymen, as they do not represent the party, said Sabah Umno liaison chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said the men are on the proverbial chopping block and will be reported to the Umno disciplinary board for supporting Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman and chief minister’s Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s government, contrary to the party’s stand.

Bung, who is Lamag assemblyman, said the two were acting in their own self-interest, without thinking of the party’s future as a whole.

“The appointment of these two so-called Umno state assemblymen does not represent the party, and we do not acknowledge them.

“The chief minister also cannot say or acknowledge them as Umno representatives in his Cabinet,” said Bung.

Bung, who was dropped from the new line-up following his move to withdraw Sabah Umno’s support for Hajiji’s state government, said that he was taking the matter to the Umno and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) disciplinary boards for action.

“We will be discussing with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi what action to take against them,” he said.

While the group of Umno dissidents comprises five assemblymen, Bung is specifically referencing newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, who has also replaced Bung in the state Cabinet as state works minister.

Shahelmey, who is Tanjung Keramat assemblyman and also Putatan MP, could potentially trigger the anti-party hopping law if sacked.

Sugut assemblyman Datuk James Ratib was also appointed as state community development and people’s wellbeing minister, which was the post previously held by Shahelmey.

Shahelmey, when speaking to reporters today, said that he was still an Umno member, as he had not heard anything from the leadership about the status of his membership.

“I’m still an Umno member, as I have not received news from the management of Umno.

“I briefly met datuk president for a little while when he was visiting Sri Gaya but it was just a nod and a greeting, nothing else,” said Shahelmy.

He said that he would not be attending the Umno general assembly in Kuala Lumpur this weekend as he would be concentrating on his new state ministerial portfolio. — Malay Mail