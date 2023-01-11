‘We ninja-kicked the glass ceiling’, Michelle Yeoh talks about breaking barriers after Golden Globes win

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 11): Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh said she is delighted to see more diversity at the Golden Globe Awards.

Speaking after winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, the Ipoh-born star told the media during the backstage interview that it has been an incredible fight for her to be where she is today.

“Whatever that glass ceiling was, we just ninja-kicked it and shattered it.

“Look at me, I’ve been in the business for 40 years, and finally I get to be number one on the call sheet.”

Yeoh said she believes that time is changing and there are more inclusivity and diversity.

“We have many extraordinary filmmakers who are forward-thinking to understand the importance of inclusivity, diversity and the importance of telling stories from different cultures.”

The 60-year-old said the change had already begun and she is glad to be around when it’s happening.

“I’m just so happy that I’m still here when this change has happened and I’m not in my rocking chair going ‘Why didn’t I get that chance?’

“I’m going to work hard that this is not just going to be the only time I’m here, and for all that looks like us, we are going to move forward and find bigger and better opportunities.”

Yeoh received the recognition for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

She becomes the first Malaysian and second Asian to win the award.

She also recently became the first Asian to win the best actress award at the National Board of Review Awards. — AFP