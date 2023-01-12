200 ex-pupils of SK Abang Haji Matahir attend fifth reunion in Sarikei

SARIKEI (Jan 12): Around 200 former pupils of SK Abang Haji Matahir (SKAHM) here participated in a reunion at Kampung Seberang Multipurpose Hall here recently.

The former pupils who attended the reunion came from throughout Sarawak, Sabah, Peninsular Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam.

According to the reunion organising committee chairman Ibrahim Tuah, the gathering was the fifth reunion involving SKAHM alumni.

“The event was organised by a group of year 1967 primary six pupils who all had worked tirelessly to make it a great success.

“I also would like to thank two former pupils among us who are recording artists namely Nai Dinamik and Toran Satri for providing us with the much-needed entertainment presentations,” Ibrahim said.

Also invited to the event were teachers and former teachers of the school, he added.