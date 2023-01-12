Abg Jo: Sarawak using new income stream to increase revenue

KUCHING (Jan 12): Sarawak government is now using a new method to increase the state’s revenue, in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said it included utilising hydrogen energy and carbon capture and storage technology as new income sources.

This will reduce reliance on conventional sources like diesel, he added.

“Now, all are touching on hydrogen as an energy source in facing climate change. Latest data showed that heat is causing excessive heat absorbed by the sea, thus changing its form.

“This becomes a global issue as fish population will decrease,” he said at the Sarawak Premier Keynote Address held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

At the same time, he said new economic steps taken by the state government also enable climate change issues to be mitigated.

He added the implementation of PCDS 2030 also aimed at technological development which will in turn increase the income level in the state.

He said many Sarawakians working in big companies in Peninsular Malaysia have returned to serve in the state to work in companies like Petros and Sarawak Metro.

“This means, if we have strategic development plan based on technology use, income will also increase. This gives opportunities to locals to get higher pay.”

Present were deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and others.