Baru wants construction of several projects in Lawas expedited

MIRI (Jan 12): The federal government has been called on to expedite the construction of several projects in Lawas, including a project to construct a Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex in Ba Kelalan, which is now categorised as a ‘sick project’.

Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian in a statement said the project to construct the CIQ complex at the border between Buduk Nur in Ba Kelalan and Long Midang, Indonesia has been abandoned after the appointed contractor had its contract terminated after over two-year delay.

“(The government) must ensure that the next contractor is qualified and able to complete it,” he said.

On road connectivity in the northern region, Baru welcomed the assurance given by the new Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi that the construction of Phase 1 Sabah-Sarawak Link Road (SSLR) from Lawas town to Long Lopeng will be completed on Jan 8, 2026.

Even though there is some delay in the completion of the project as per the initial plan, nevertheless, what is important is that the project will be completed, he stressed.

“The SSLR must be prioritised because from Long Lopeng junction, the next phase is to connect Buduk Nur and into Kalimantan through Lg Midang/Long Bawan (Indonesia) side and thereafter connecting the new upcoming capital of Indonesia, Nusantara.

“This Buduk Nur/Lg Midang exit is the closest to Nusantara that would connect Sarawak and therefore, the construction of the ICQS at this border village of Buduk Nur/Lg Midang which is now categorised as ‘sick project’ must be expedited,” he said.

Baru added that the next phases of SSLR are to Limbang, Long Lama and on to Miri, which must also be prioritised and expedited.

“The movement restrictions imposed by the government during Covid-19 had really taught us the lesson that a road to connect Lawas with Limbang and the rest of Sarawak without passing through Brunei is a must and should be completed as soon as possible.

“So I do hope the new minister who also comes from rural Sarawak take this SSLR project seriously,” he emphasised.

Nanta, in his New Year address during the Joint Monthly Assembly of the Works Ministry for January in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, said that the 77-kilometre stretch of road from Lawas town to Long Lopeng under SSLR Phase 1 is expected to be completed on Jan 8, 2026.