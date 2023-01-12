Bill Kayong’s tombstone in Miri vandalised

MIRI (Jan 12): Former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Miri branch secretary and activist the late Bill Kayong’s tombstone at the Muslim cemetery at Jalan Lusut, Kpg Tunku Abdul Rahman, Lambir was found to have been vandalised today.

A photo of his tombstone that has been vandalised had since been circulated on social media. However no police report has been lodged by the family as of this afternoon, confirmed district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu.

“I have checked and so far our side had not received any reports on this incident,” said Alexson when contacted.

Meanwhile, Bill’s elder brother George Kayong, 60, when contacted said he had also received a few photographs showing Bill’s tombstone had been vandalised from friends and relatives today.

He, however, was not able to check on it as he was outstation.

“In fact, to be honest, this is not the first time his tombstone was vandalised. When I visited his grave last year, I realised that his photo on the tomb had been damaged, I believe, using a hard object.

“I had lodged a police report regarding that incident last year,” he said.

He added that he will check on the grave when he comes back to Miri soon.

Bill was gunned down in his car while waiting at the traffic light interchange at the Kuala Baram bypass on June 21, 2016.