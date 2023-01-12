China company interested to invest in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 12): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor welcomed foreign investors to invest in Sabah, including from China.

“Sabah always welcomes foreign investors from any country who are interested in investing in the state. Many sectors can be explored together.

“We are an investor-friendly state and hope to become an attractive destination for investment. This will help boost the economic growth of the state,” he said.

Hajiji said this when receiving a courtesy visit from Huazhi (China) Limited Company at its office in Menara Kinabalu, on Thursday.

Huazhi was led by its Vice President, Ma Haitao.

Also present was the Chairman of the Sabah Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO), Datuk Rubin Balang who brought the delegation to Sabah.

According to Ma, Huazhi, a company involved in many business sectors abroad, is interested in investing in the energy, oil and gas, high-tech products, deep sea fisheries and other sectors in Sabah.