CP: 231 arrests made by S’wak Marine Police in 2022

KUCHING (Jan 12): A total of 231 arrests have been made by the Sarawak Region 5 Marine Police in 2022, an increase of 15 cases compared to 216 arrests made in 2021.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said most of the arrests were made under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (possession/keeping/transporting controlled goods without permit or without licence and without special permission from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs), totalling 93 cases, an increase of 43 over the 50 arrests recorded in 2021.

“Other arrests made by Sarawak Region 5 Marine Police in 2022 involved Sarawak Forestry Act 2015 (35 cases), Immigration Act 1959/1963 (24 cases), Customs Act 1967 (21 cases), Fisheries Act 1985 and Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (15 cases each).

“Other arrests made in 2022 were made under the Forest Ordinance 2015, Police Act, Environment Quality Act 1974 and Explosive Act 1957,” he said in a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters (IPK) here yesterday.

On the total amount of confiscations made by Sarawak Region 5 Marine Police in 2022, he said they were valued at RM39.3 million, and from this total, confiscations under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 were the biggest which was RM14.4 million.

“The confiscations under the Customs Act 1967 was the second biggest involving RM8.5 million, followed by Sarawak Forestry Act 2015 (RM4.7 million), Fisheries Act 1984 (RM3.1 million), while confiscations under eight other Acts amounted to RM5.3 million,” he said.

He also informed that 1,597 summonses were issued by the Marine Police in 2022, an increase of 198 compared to 1,399 in 2021.

“Most of the summonses were issued under the Sarawak Rivers Ordinance 1993, which was 1,009.

“The Marine Police had also issued 475 summonses under MSO (Merchant Shipping Ordinance) 1960, an increase of 204 compared to only 271 summonses issued in 2021,” he said.