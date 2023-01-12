Dr Abdul Rahman declares open Pantai Damai clinic

KUCHING (Jan 12): The Pantai Damai Health Clinic in Bandar Baru Samariang, which started operation on Jan 2, can accommodate over 100 patients a day with a capacity of 30 patients at a time.

Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said the clinic also houses four medical officers, a pharmaceutical officer as well as 17 other medical personnel.

He said the services provided by the clinic are the same as other clinics, especially in terms of basic health facilities.

“It is strategically located among housing estates and will thus benefit the residents.

“It is mainly for the B40 group who need health assistance from government clinic services,” he told reporters after officiating at the opening yesterday.

The Pantai Damai assemblyman said he would be providing assistance to the clinic in the form of basic items such as tables and chairs ‘to ensure the staff on duty will be able to fulfill their responsibilities well and work in comfortable conditions’.

“Corporate bodies wishing to assist or donate medical equipment to the clinic are welcomed.

“We are not dependent solely on the government which provides all the facilities. But if we receive additional assistance, it is even better,” he said.

On a related matter, Dr Abdul Rahman said he has proposed to the government to set up another clinic, similar to the Petra Jaya Health Clinic, within Santubong parliamentary constituency and Pantai Damai.

He said this would provide the best healthcare services and to accommodate the increasing number of patients.

“The population of Santubong and Pantai Damai is increasing sharply following the increase in housing estates there.

“As such, we need a bigger clinic in the future,” he said.

For the record, there are four health clinics and one Maternal and Child Health Clinic under Pantai Damai constituency.

Kuching Division health officer Dr Radziah Mohamad and head of Petra Jaya Health Clinic Dr Maziah Ishak were also present at the event.