Drug abuse sees two in Kuching jailed six months each

KUCHING (Jan 12): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced two men to six months in jail each after they pleaded guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine last year.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali also ordered Hasrollah Salleh, 31, and Mohamad Iswandy Jemat, 36, to undergo supervision by the authorities for two years.

Both pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, publishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, during separate proceedings.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, and immediate supervision for a maximum of three years.

Hasrollah committed the offence around 2.50pm on Oct 26, 2022, while Mohamad Iswandy committed the offence around 1.55pm on Dec 6, 2022.

They both did so at the Kuching district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department where their urine tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine use.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while both men were unrepresented by counsel.