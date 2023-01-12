Duo in Kuching fined for allowing illegal immigrants to occupy their vehicles

KUCHING (Jan 12): The High Court here yesterday fined two local men RM15,000 in default nine months’ jail and RM10,000 in default six months’ jail respectively after they pleaded guilty to an amended charge of allowing illegal immigrations to occupy their vehicles last year.

Judge Datuk Azhahari Kamal Ramli, who meted out the sentence against Nicholas Ng and Lai Sie Ted, also ordered that their vehicles be forfeited.

Ng and Lai were charged under under Section 55E(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, which provides for a fine of between RM5,000 and RM30,000 or an imprisonment of up to 12 months or both for each illegal immigrant found in the premises or area involved, if convicted.

On Dec 9, last year, Azahari had acquitted Ng and Lai of smuggling illegal immigrants under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrant (Atipsom) Act 2007, after ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against them.

He, among others, opined that the prosecution had failed to prove that Ng and Lai knew about the arrival of the Indonesian illegal immigrants at the Sarawak border.

It is understood that the only connection Ng and Lai had with the alleged smuggling offence was that they were arrested together with the illegal immigrants from Indonesia, which was insufficient to prove that they had committed the offence.

Therefore, Azhahari amended the charge and ruled that the two men had instead committed an offence under Section 55E(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963.

Based on the amended charge, Ng had allowed three illegal immigrants from Indonesia to occupy his car, while Lai had allowed two illegal immigrants from Indonesia to occupy his car.

They had committed the offence nearby a junction in Jalan Esengei in Jalan Serian Kuching around 12.30am on Jan 24, last year.

Ng was represented by counsels Shankar Ram Asnani, Russell Lim and Yu Ying Ying, while Lai was represented by counsel Simon Siah.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Md Syafique Md Hilmie.