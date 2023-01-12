Eight claim trial to committing affray at entertainment outlet in Miri

MIRI (Jan 12): Eight men pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of committing an affray at an entertainment outlet here on Jan 8, this year.

Chelsea Ting Kung Xu, Chong Yong Jien, Ting Jyh Cherng, Lau Ngie Teck, Alvin Lee Yee Yan, Chieng Leh Ping, Wong Chain King and Christopher Sia Ji Hong made the plea after the charge, framed under Section 160 of the Penal Code was read to them before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to six months or with a fine or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the eight men were accused of committing an affray inside an entertainment outlet located in a shopping mall here on Jan 8, 2023.

Nazira Adlin allowed the eight men bail amounting to RM1,800 with one local surety each and set Feb 24, this year for pre-trial case management.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case.