Elderly man hurt after car crashes with lorry at Jln Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (Jan 12): A 72-year-old man suffered injuries after the car that he was driving had collided with a lorry near Kampung Karu at Jalan Puncak Borneo here today.

A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) revealed that they received a call regarding the incident at 3.37pm.

“According to the operation commander, there was an accident involving a car and a lorry there and the injured victim is a 72-year-old man who drove the car.

”After the incident happened, the man identified as Nobey Goyem was injured but not trapped in his car,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that upon arrival at the scene, Bomba personnel helped remove the victim from the car and the victim was given initial treatment by the Emergency Medical Rescue Service team before being rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile the lorry driver who was also involved in the accident was reported to be uninjured.