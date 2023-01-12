Fatimah: Collection centre in Kota Samarahan for women entrepreneurs to market their products

KUCHING (Jan 12): The recently completed One-Stop Collection Centre in Kota Samarahan serves as a platform for women entrepreneurs to market their products, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Well-being Development Minister said the centre, which is currently waiting to start operation, will house products produced by women entrepreneurs across the state.

“Our ministry has always strived to empower women especially through entrepreneurship and we are very interested to see how we can bring them up on a higher level platform where they can earn a better income at the end of the day,” she told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from Sarawak-Dutch Consortium at her office here today.

She pointed out that the ministry is looking at products that will be able to achieve a certain quality standard before they are marketed.

“They must be able to fulfil the criteria that are required in the international market. Marketing is one thing and quality of products is another.

“We are also looking at the volumes of the products so that they can be sustainable.

“We are very excited about this and may the New Year bring hope for us, especially for women throughout the state,” she said.

The Sarawak-Dutch Consortium was led by Agro Machtigen Sdn Bhd, a Sarawakian-Dutch company focused on sustainable and innovative food security systems.

Among those in the delegation were Agro Machtigen’s chief executive officer Lukas Jenka, chief operating officer Darren Ho as well as their Dutch partners Dr Peter Smeets, Yorick De Bruin and Arjen Simons.

The group held a discussion with Fatimah on the development of Sarawak’s food security which will help the marginalised and high impact groups participate actively in the food security ecosystem as well as to explore development and operations of consolidation centres around Sarawak through Dutch innovation and technology.

This aims to create opportunities as Sarawak embarks on its mission to be a net food exporter by 2030.

Ho, when met after the courtesy call, said the group’s meeting with Fatimah was to develop a consolidation centre project with the ministry.

“This is so that we can help to bring in all the products from farmers, agropreneurs and manufacturers, after which we can distribute them out to the export market of the world,” he said.

He said the target here is to work with farmers of every level, from smallholders to commercial farmers.

“We would like to expand our reach to as many as possible because we understand that the state has a goal to improve the commercialisation for products of Sarawak

“So we hope to build a brand that can be globally recognised from the farmers,” he said.

Agro Machtigen’s mission is to utilise proprietary farming techniques that are focused on circular economy, technologically advanced, economically feasible and environmentally friendly while engaging with local communities.

Combined together, the company has more than 25 years of global experience in developing technologically advanced food systems, agri-logistics and other key agricultural components with success cases in the Netherlands, Qatar, Brazil, China and more.

Present during the courtesy call were Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Well-being Development permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad, Centre of Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) chief executive officer Syeed Mohd Hussein, and Mukah Resident Kueh Lei Poh.