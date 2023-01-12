Former director allegedly received millions, court told

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 12): A former director of the state Water Department had allegedly received millions of ringgit contribution money since 2005 and the contribution money packed inside courier plastics were handed over to him at his office or a golf club in September 2016, the Special Court for Corruption heard on Thursday.

Star witness Teo Chee Kong, 57, claimed in his witness statement which was read out loudly before judge Abu Bakar Manat that the amount received by the director, Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib was 2.4 percent according to the centralized collection formula.

Teo, who is the 29th witness for the prosecution in the Water Department corruption trial, further claimed that at the end of September 2016, he packed the money inside courier plastics.

Under examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat, Teo, who was former deputy director of the said department, claimed that no one was with him when the money was handed over.

Teo further claimed that he would do the packaging of the money within one week after he received it from district and divisional water engineers before handing it to Ag Mohd Tahir.

To a question, Teo explained in his witness statement that he on his own initiative had prepared a timetable since April 29, 2005 until September 2016 for the purpose of inspection and to count the accurate amount to be given to the contribution recipients.

The witness also claimed that when handing over the money to Ag Mohd Tahir, the meeting between them only lasted for five minutes and Ag Mohd Tahir would not talk much.

Teo claimed that Ag Mohd Tahir would only say thank you and put the money under his (Ag Mohd Tahir’s) table.

The witness said that normally after the collections were received from district and divisional water engineers, he would keep the money at his house and make his house as a collection center.

Teo further said that he would count all the money and divided them according to the agreed formula and later separated the money according to the percentage rates.

Earlier, counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, who represented former deputy director of the department before Teo, Lim Lam Beng, raised several objections to some parts of Teo’s witness statement and the counsel also objected to the marking of the witness statement as the prosecution’s exhibit.

The counsel among others argued on the admissibility of the witness statement to be used as evidence in this trial.

He also objected to the table on the overall money from 2005 to 2016 which Teo claimed in his witness that he had allegedly handed over to Ag Mohd Tahir and Lim.

The counsel told the court that they were ready to give their submission on those objections that they raised.

However, the judge had marked Teo’s witness statement only as a reference and the judge will later hear further the arguments from both the prosecution and the counsel.

Ag Mohd Tahir, 59, Ag Mohd Tahir’s wife Fauziah Hj Piut, 57, and Lim, 68, were tried for alleged money laundering offences involving cash and huge amount of bank savings as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

Ag Mohd Tahir faces 11 charges while Fauziah faces 19 charges under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUA) 2001.

Apart from that Fauziah has another two joint charges with Ag Mohd Tahir under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act and Ag Tahir also has another charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act.

The alleged offences against Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah were committed at his office here, a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Lim was alleged to have committed the offences at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office at Jalan UMS and at a house here between October 13 and November 8, 2016.

Apart from Mahadi, deputy public prosecutors Haresh Prakash Somiah and Zander Lim also handled the trial while counsel Baldev Singh, Karpaljit Singh and Calvin Wong also represented Lim.

Counsel Priskila Akwila Sinem represented Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah while Ram Singh held a watching brief for Teo.

The trial resumes on Friday.