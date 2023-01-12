Hardcore poor welfare continues to be Unity Govt’s priority, says Anwar

KUALA NERUS (Jan 12): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that the welfare of the poor, especially the hardcore poor, will continue to be the priority of the Unity Government.

He said the ‘Rahmah’ conceptual approach will also continue to be emphasised in all government programmes under his administration.

“The issue of welfare is called the Rahmah programme. We will make it the theme in all programmes to help the poor, especially the hardcore poor, which is our priority in the current government administration,” he told reporters after attending a meeting with the heads of departments and senior federal officials at the Senate Hall of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, here today.

In this regard, Anwar said he wanted to ensure that more focus is given to education, health and welfare projects for the people, including flood mitigation, as opposed to large or mega projects.

Anwar also said that the federal government has always been open to working with all parties, including state governments under the opposition bloc, for the welfare of the people.

In the meantime, Anwar also reminded all federal senior officials and department heads to increase their efforts and know about the priorities in providing services to the people.

Asked about the state elections in the six states, he said that the matter was still too early to be decided and that it was the affair of the respective state governments.

“It would be ideal if the state elections are held simultaneously in six states. However, it is not under my jurisdiction,” he said.

According to Anwar, who is also the chairman of Pakatan Harapan (PH), it is still too early to decide on the distribution of seats among the coalition for the state elections, including in Terengganu, as for now, he wants to concentrate on government administration.

In fact, he said that during an audience with the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, at the Istana Syarqiyyah in Kuala Terengganu this morning, they did not touch on the state elections. – Bernama