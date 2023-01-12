Hop in for reduced travel expenses with Malaysia Airlines by planning ahead

KUCHING (Jan 12): In conjunction with Chinese New Year, Malaysia Airlines Berhad is going all out to support the dreams of travel enthusiasts with exclusively low fares and discounts on many domestic and international destinations.

From local flight fares starting from RM88 and up to 45 per cent discount on international flights to Sydney and Singapore among other places, the ‘Spring into New Year’ campaign is only available for a limited time, with a travel period until the end of August 2023.

“Planning ahead to make the best of a vacation is something that many do. When it comes to travel, budget travel and travel promotions are the top considerations for Malaysian travellers.

“Taking these factors into consideration, Malaysia’s national carrier is determined to enhance the flying experience as well as reduce the burn of the hole in customers’ pockets,” said Malaysia Airlines in a statement.

Encompassing main international destinations such as Bangkok, Singapore, Bali, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Sydney, Perth, Mumbai, Colombo and London, Malaysia Airlines is offering cut-off prices as low as RM388.

In light of the festive season, customers can now book tickets in advance and enjoy the benefits of a low-fare yet quality flight plus unique add-ons discounted.

During this campaign period, there are direct flights from Kota Kinabalu to Taipei and Tokyo, making it much more convenient for travellers that wish to explore these two places.

Domestic destinations with exceptionally low prices include Penang, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Alor Setar, Miri and Sibu.

A one-way flight to Penang is now RM88, whereas all-in one-way flights to Kuching and Kota Kinabalu oversee competitive prices of RM118 and RM178, respectively.

On the other hand, ticket prices for international destinations such as Hong Kong is RM1,388, and London, RM3,088 – both for all-in return flights.

“As far as travelling is concerned, vacationers want the best of every part of the trip, not limited only to cheap flights. Thus, in line with the promotional prices of flight tickets, Malaysia Airlines is also bringing in bonus travel perks to further complement their all-new campaign,” said the airline.

Unlocking great fortune with deals on trips this year, the ‘Spring into New Year’ campaign rewards ticket buyers with up to 888 Enrich Bonus Points.

These points can be redeemed for an extensive range of privileges and rewards through Malaysia Airlines, for instance, seat upgrades, retail items, hotel stays, dining, and many more as part of the award-winning Travel & Lifestyle Loyalty Programme of Malaysia Airlines.

Exclusively for those who purchase tickets during this campaign period, they can enjoy an 18 per cent discount for add-on values, namely seat selection, value bundle (Standard Seat & 10kg Extra Baggage), Golden Lounge Access, and Premium Bundle (Extra Legroom Seat & Golden Lounge Access). These are available under the economy class category.

Meanwhile, an 18 per cent discount is extended for extra baggage under the economy and business classes.

“Hopping into the new year, Malaysia Airlines focuses on value for money. As the famous saying goes, ‘A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step’.

“The door is already open to exploring new places, with budget-friendly costs. It is the best time to take advantage of this opportunity,” it added.

From Jan 4, 2023 until Jan 18, 2023, ‘Spring Into The New Year’ flight tickets can be purchased at https://www.malaysiaairlines.com/my/en/campaign/spring-into-new-year.html.

The travel period for this campaign is from Jan 4, 2023 until Aug 31, 2023.

For more details, visit Malaysia Airlines’ official website or https://www.malaysiaairlines.com/my/en/campaign/spring-into-new-year.html?cid=oth|MY23NYS|borneo||art|tac|my||en|campaign, or its social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.