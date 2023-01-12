Kapit folk get second Covid-19 vaccine booster shot

KAPIT (Jan 12): The Kapit Health Department is carrying out Covid-19 second booster vaccinations for civil servants, high risk individuals, and senior citizens aged 60 and above.

Apart from Kapit Hospital and Kapit Health Clinic, medical teams have also been assigned to the conference room at Wisma Persekutuan for federal staff as well as the media and Bletih State Complex.

Kapit Health officer Dr Hamidi Mohamad Sharkawi said although it is not mandatory to receive the Covid-19 second booster jab, members of the public are encouraged to do so to build up their immune system.

He added the response has been encouraging.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa has called on the public to get their second Covid-19 booster doses in light of the spike in Covid-19 cases in China.

“The Health Ministry (MoH) urges those who have received their first booster dose more than six months ago to get a second booster dose and not wait for the bivalent vaccine,” she said in a statement on Jan 2.

“The existing monovalent vaccines are still very effective in reducing serious (Covid-19) symptoms and cases of death.”

According to the MoH’s KKMNow website, only 689,877 in Malaysia have taken up the second booster shot as of 3.40pm today.

This represents just 2.1 per cent of the population.

In Sarawak only 63,916 second booster doses have been administered, covering 2.3 per cent of the population.