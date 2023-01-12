KPDN to announce ceiling price of pork

KUCHING (Jan 12): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will announce the much-awaited ceiling price of pork for the Chinese New Year (CNY) soon.

The ceiling price was set by the ministry in late 2022.

This was revealed by Sarawak Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi when asked on the progress of setting the ceiling price of pork.

Dr Rundi also said price stability could also be achieved by increasing frozen pork imports from overseas.

At the moment the price of pork varies from place to place, thereby burdening consumers in general.

“Import is only allowed from any Food and Mouth Disease (FMD) and African Swine Fever (ASF)-free countries.

“There should also be engagement with relevant agencies like the Customs Department to facilitate the prohibition of illegal exports apart from engagement with farmers, importers and butchers,” he said.

The Department of Veterinary Service (DVS) in particular will be instructed to expedite restocking of affected farms with the compliance of biosecurity and Good Animal Husbandry Practice (GAHP) awareness, he added.

When met at the sideline of the Sarawak Premier’s Keynote Address Programme at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

The short term solution to the pork price issue is that the ministry must fix the ceiling price so that no seller can take advantage of profiteering, he said.

“Fix the ceiling price so the price would not vary anymore.”

The major pig farms in Simunjan are meant for import while other farms are temporarily closed until the ASF virus is cleared, he added.