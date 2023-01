KTS Group presents 60th anniversary grand lucky draw prizes

SIBU (Jan 12): KTS Group presented its 60th anniversary grand lucky draw prizes to all 60 winners today.

Light Machinery Department general manager Augustine Ling distributed the prizes witnessed by organising chairman Johnny Lau.

On Jan 6, KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau selected the lucky winners and the ceremony was shown on Facebook live.

The winners were picked from more than 10,000 entries received nationwide.

The top five winners who won a Gree Queen 9N air-conditioner each were Lucas Lee Sheng, Chang Suh Yung, Chee Xi Long, Tiong Tak Liong, and Ngu Sy Yi.

Fong Teck Hua, Loh King Yang, Chen Shin Fang, Hii Hieng Hui, and Ho Nyuk Fen won the second prize of a STIHL RE80 high pressure cleaner each.

The third prize winners of a STIHL GTA26 pruner each were Man Yew Fai, Lydia Chieng Zu Yee, Wong Chih Lit, Tan Ting Yi, and Pau Wong Kiong.

Fourth prize winners Wong Sie Sang, Parish Laing, Kong Ching Fang, Choon Shing Roung, and Chea Chiew Bu each received a STIHL SE33 vacuum cleaner.

The 10 fifth prize winners, who received a Matabi Evolution 7, are Sim Mui Koon, Tang Chiok Ling, Ting Hui, Lio Yieng Hua, Lau Puong Ho, Yong Sze Ling, Dar Choon Bin, Yii Sing Ming, Jesmine Wong Sing Jin, and Kong Ling Eng.

Among the 30 consolation prize winners were Nee Wan Tai, Kong Se King, Lai Sye Ni, Lau Yee Wen, Su Hung Ching, Justin Lee Kok Jin, Wong Nguok Hie, Wong Liong Peng, Kim Chua Chen Chin, Lim Hock Wei, Lau Luan Ping, Tay Kok Fook, Tang Hie Chen, Joseph Tiong Chiong Huang, and Sia Puong Kiong.

Also getting consolation prizes were David Tang Ching Soon , Eddie Chung Chie Jin, Tnay Poh Geok, Wong Hie Hung, Chen Ai Fong, Chen Chin Hao, Annabel Yu Lee Yin, Ting Shing Hong, Law Kui Choo, Chong Fui Ting, Grace Loh Ting Wei, Chong Hui Yoon. Tseng Soo Moi, Ling Twong Seng, and Eileen Kee Hui Ling.