Lee pays Loke courtesy call to discuss S’wak’s transport policies

KUCHING (Jan 12): Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and officials from his ministry have paid a courtesy call to the federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke yesterday to get some ideas on how to improve Sarawak’s transportation system in general.

According to Lee, the main objective of the visit which took place at Loke’s office in Putrajaya was to discuss pertinent issues and proposals to improve transportation in Sarawak with the federal minister and Sarawak’s transport ministry’s officers.

“The courtesy call provided an avenue for the Ministry of Transport Sarawak to foster close collaboration between Sarawak and the Ministry of Transport Malaysia as well as relevant transport agencies.

“We want to improve and transform the transport sector in Sarawak while moving forward,” added Lee in a statement today.

Lee revealed that among the topics discussed during the courtesy call include policy matters involving land, maritime and riverine, as well as aviation.

According to him, for land transport in Sarawak, they discussed the Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) and Sarawak’s RM1 Bus Flat Rate Fare Subsidy Programme and federal Transport Ministry’s Interim Stage Bus Support Fund (ISBSF).

Policy and licensing matters on Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) were also discussed.

“As for maritime and riverine, we discussed things such as the salvaging, removal and disposal of shipwrecks at main navigation channel of Sarawak’s coastal areas and rivers were raised.

“The acquisition of the Marina at Isthmus, Kuching and vessel traffic system with Automatic Identification System (AIS) for the coastline in Sarawak were also addressed.

“Under Aviation, the discussion was focused on the expansion and upgrading of Sarawak airports and STOLports, the way forward in improving airport standards and provision for rural air services (RAS),” said Lee.

Led by Lee himself, the delegation who paid the courtesy call to Loke also consisted of Deputy Minister for Transport Sarawak (Aviation and Road) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Deputy Minister for Transport Sarawak (Riverine and Marine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Ministry of Transport Sarawak advisor Dr Lawrence Tseu Sed Kong and other officials.