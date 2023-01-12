Manufacturers cry over losses caused by water disruption

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 12): The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) wants the authorities to quickly resolve the constant water disruption and shortage issue, which has reached stressful levels and left manufacturers incurring thousands of ringgit losses in just a day.

Its Sabah branch chairman, James Ha Haw Yew, said that despite the fact that the state is abundant in water resources with high year-round level of rainfall of 2600mm annually, industries are constantly battling with water issue. This problem is aggravated more by the inefficiencies in water resource supply and management, with non-revenue water (NRW) reaching as high as 56 per cent (Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Malaysia: Malaysia Biennial Update Report to the UNFCC, 2015).

“Any water disruption or unscheduled interruptions had adversely affected manufacturing production each time, resulting in the loss of thousands of ringgit due

to the reduction or halt in production and forgone orders. As such, it is crucial for the Sabah Water Department (JANS) to minimise the downtime. They also should take proactive action to leverage the social media platform for higher penetration of notice

(i.e, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok).

“Manufacturers or public consumers might not be checking JANS’s website daily or missed the notice of water disruption because not everyone is subscribing newspapers nowadays,” James pointed out.

He hopes that the Urgent Water Supply Scheme (UWSS) projects for the Telibong Water Treatment Plant I & II will be operational in mid-2023 as scheduled to

supply 10 million litres of treated water per day to the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) area.

He said the state government agencies should consider more comprehensive and mutual legislation rather than fragmented and separate administration approaches

to address the water resources management as it is an asset and boost investors’ confidence. Inevitably, future water demand increases in tandem with the growing

population and economic activities as well as accelerating climate change.

“Introduce and promote Sustainable Development Incentives to support industry investment in cleaner technologies, water treatment facilities, water-saving

devices, rainwater harvesting and extraction of underground resources must also be

considered in the future State Budget,” James added.