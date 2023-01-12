Mavcom approves 7 more KL-Kuching Malaysia Airlines flights for Chinese New Year

KUCHING (Jan 12): The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has approved seven additional Malaysia Airlines flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching for the Chinese New Year celebration.

Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) group chief executive officer Izham Ismail said the latest approval follows nine additional flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sibu and one additional flight from Kota Kinabalu to Kuching.

“Firefly, the low-cost arm of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), has obtained three additional flights for the Penang to Kuching route.

“Malaysia Airlines has increased their domestic flight frequency for Kuala Lumpur to Miri route to three times daily and four times daily on Monday, Friday, and Sunday,” he said during a meeting with Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin at MAB Academy in Petaling Jaya on Wednesday (Jan 11).

During the meeting, Lee called on MAG to improve flight connectivity for leisure and business travellers to and from Sarawak as there will be an increase in oil and gas sector activities with Shell Malaysia moving its headquarters to Miri.

Lee further proposed MAB come up with marketing strategies to bring more international travellers to Sarawak.

He also called on MAG to bring more international passengers to the state through its international networks and partners from some 1,000 destinations worldwide via code sharing and airline partnership arrangements.

Other matters discussed included rural air services in Sarawak, potential new routes, airfares, and potential areas of collaboration with the ministry.

Among those present during the meeting were Transport deputy ministers Datuk Dr Jerip Susil (Aviation and Road) and Datuk Henry Harry Jinep (Riverine and Marine).