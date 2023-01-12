Miri police: Public to inform police, not speculate or take to social media

MIRI (Jan 12): The Miri police have called on the public not to speculate or take to social media any sensitive issues or cases that could raise concerns among the community.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement here last night said while the police appreciate information and tip-off that were shared on social media, the public must instead use a proper channel to do so.

“I confirmed that there was a statement uploaded to Facebook using an account under the name Catherine Wong on Jan 10 this year that had deliberately tried to provoke and viral sensitive cases which involved a few suspects in a recent armed fight at a shopping mall parking area here on Jan 8.

“There was also information that the suspects were involved in drug activities, of which this information was channelled through a Facebook account under the name Adam Thian on Jan 10,” said Alexson.

He added that the police had taken note of the information but called on the public to use the right and proper channel to relate any information regarding illegal activities or anyone involved in illegal activities.

“Please go to the nearest police station if you have any information related to criminal activities,” he said.