Muaythai: S’wak’s Rentap warriors make waves in Thailand

KUCHING (Jan 12): Four muaythai fighters from Rentap Muay Thai Club, Kuching gave a good account by winning three out of four bouts and giving the club a head start to the new year.

In the club’s first outing to Thailand, the Rentap warriors Johan Ghazali Zulfikar, “Boy Prata” Prtasarahtee Punniyamoorthy and Kabilan Jelevan Thiagarajan all clinched victories in their Fairtex Fight promotion at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on January 7.

IFMA world champion and recent Sukma gold medalist Johan defeated Thongrab Phetchalukan of Thailand 29-28 on judges decision in the 61kg and Prtasarahtee beat “Leungchai” Nueaphet So Phuongthong of Thailand in the 57kg while Kabilan triumphed over La Win of Myanmar, knocking out his opponent in the second round in the 62kg category.

At the other side of Bangkok at the World Siam Stadium, Mikhail fought gallantly in the five-round fight against Kumanthong of Thailand but lost on points.

Rentap Muay Thai Club co-owner Jennana Johnson was delighted with the achievement of the Rentap warriors, describing it as a good start to 2023.

“Our focus is to send our fighters to compete outside Malaysia. The Fairtex Fight and World Siam Stadium fights are the first of outings this year to give exposure to our fighters.

“I am very proud of the boys and coach Addy. It’s indeed a great start to the year,” she told The Borneo Post.

Jennana added that Rentap will be sending new fighters to more national tournaments while Johan and Elias Ghazali Zulfikar will be competing at the Lumpinee Stadium on Lumpinee One Promotion throughout the year.

“Mikhail will be fighting at the WBC Amazing Festival in Hua Hin, Thailand in February where seven-year-old Adrynna Tanichah Seesombat will also be competing,” said Jennana.