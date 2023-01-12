Naroden: Saradec hopes to go global in furniture design

KUCHING (Jan 12): Sarawak Design Centre (Saradec) aims to penetrate the international market in furniture design, said its chairman Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais.

He said this is in line with its vision to become a global design enterprise by 2030, and mission to gain a position for Sarawak furniture in the world market.

Naroden said this at a press conference for Design Week 2023 at Borneo Convention Center Kuching (BCCK) here yesterday.

He added that organising the Design Week was one of steps undertaken by Saradec to realise its vision and mission.

“With the theme ‘Design for Tomorrow’, Design Week 2023 aims to showcase creative designs by SayD’signers of Sarawak, which will be held from Feb 13 to 16 at BCCK.

“Sarawak furniture design has attracted the interest of buyers and collectors at the international level, who are attracted by the uniqueness of local products.

“This design can combine culture and nature with native motifs from Sarawak, which consists of various cultures and ethnicities,” he added at the press conference.

Naroden also said this was the first time a programme such as Design Week was being held in Sarawak, which could be an annual activity involving design pavilions, talks and exhibitions.

He said that 3,000 local and international visitors are expected to come to Design Week 2023 with more than RM10 million in investment inquiries.

It is understood that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will officiate at the opening of the Design Week on Feb 13.