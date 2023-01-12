PH not motivated by promise of posts, says Phoong

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 12): Sabah Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary Phoong Jin Zhe has denied claims that Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s decision to join the State government was motivated by the promise of portfolios.

Phoong explained that he and the six other Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen chose to side with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to ensure political stability, not because of personal gain.

PH was the deciding factor for a recent deadlock between Hajiji who had the backing of 37 assemblymen against Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin who had the support of 35 assemblymen.

Seven assemblymen from PH including Phoong had announced their support for Hajiji which allowed the Sulaman assemblyman to continue his rule as Sabah’s Chief Minister

Following a State Cabinet reshuffle amidst rumours of an attempt to topple Hajiji, Phoong was appointed as State Industrial Development Minister while Sabah PH chief Datuk Christina Liew was reappointed as the State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister.

“Me and the six other assemblymen had held a meeting and decided to support Hajiji until his term ends in around two years’ time. We only did so to provide political stability as no simple majority was reached in the State assembly. It was a move we were forced to make.

“However, we did not request for the appointment of any PH assemblymen in the State Cabinet in return. That was of his own volition. Whether the government is to be transformed into a unity government after his term ends is up to them.

“I realize that there are certain individuals who claim that we are power hungry and are only after ministerial posts. It is actually those who triggered Langkah Kinabalu that are the power hungry ones, not us.

“If we had taken part in such attempts, then you could say that we are power hungry. However, we have never taken any initiatives to overthrow the government even though we could have done so,” Phoong told reporters after clocking in for his new post around 2pm at Wisma Kewangan, here, Thursday.

He stressed that the party had made their stand clear that they will not support any attempts of overthrowing the government as they were victims of the Sheraton Move. The decision to support Hajiji was based on this principle, he said.

The Luyang assemblyman said he was on vacation while the storm was brewing and had received multiple calls regarding the coup attempt but clarified that they would not take part in the Statutory Declaration (SD) game.

He reminded that since the beginning, they never gave their SD to anyone such as Hajiji, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Shafie Apdal or Bung.

“We had received offers from both sides to sign SDs in support of them but we declined them,” he disclosed.

On the question of Hajiji’s legitimacy as Sabah’s rightful Chief Minister, he said such matters should not be decided on which side garnered the most SDs but rather to bring the issue up for discussion through State Assembly sittings as Malaysia is based on the parliamentary democratic system.

Phoong had alluded to Hajiji’s legitimacy as Chief Minister when he pointed out the fact that the 44 assemblymen under him had shown up during Tuesday’s sitting while the remaining 35 assemblymen from Bung’s side were missing.