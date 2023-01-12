Premier suggests SEB buy excess solar power from domestic users

KUCHING (Jan 12): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today suggested that state utility company, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), buy excess solar power from domestic users in the future.

SEB could then generate income by selling this excess power from domestic users to industries, he said when suggesting solutions to problems faced by the state involving the Rural Electrification Scheme (RES).

Abang Johari was delivering his keynote address at a gathering of civil servants and associates at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here. The lunch gathering also marked the sixth anniversary of Abang Johari as Chief Minister and now Premier.

He said users not only will be having free electricity after installing solar panels on their roofs but they could also generate income by selling excess power to SEB.

“I hope Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi could get in touch with experts on this idea so that they can debate over it. The State Secretary and SEB could also join in to discuss on the matter,” he said.

Describing the proposal as ‘a win-win’ situation, Julaihi said users and SEB could benefit from it.

“During my last ministerial winding-up speech, we did encourage generation of solar power by SEB. The difference is that (now) SEB will be keeping extra power generated from domestic users,” he said when met on the sidelines of the programme.

Julaihi said he will be calling all representatives of relevant agencies including the SEB, State Attorney-General Office and State Financial Authority to a meeting as soon as possible to brainstorm and also to detail out the plan.

He also said installing solar panels on roofs is not giving people problems.

“What the Premier meant just now is that users are to install solar panels on their roofs. There is no problem,” he said.

He added the state had previously approved SEB’s solar farm at Batang Ai in Sri Aman.

Julaihi said they will also study in detail, models of solar power generation development in other countries.