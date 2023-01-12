Report: Sabah MPs who quit Bersatu to know fate tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 12): The fate of four Sabahan MPs who left Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will be known tomorrow.

The Star reported Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul as saying he would announce his decision then on whether or not there will be vacancies in the four Sabah parliamentary seats.

Minister in the Prime Ministers’ Department Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (Papar); Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (Batu Sapi); Datuk Matbali Musah (Sipitang); and Datuk Jonathan Yassin (Ranau) had run stood in the November parliamentary election under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) banner.

Should Johari decide they are in violation of the anti-party hopping law, they would have to vacate their seats, triggering by-elections.

“I have received all documents and their answers and I have 21 days to respond. I am sitting on it because I am getting more feedback from legal officers.

“I should finalise it by Friday,” Johari told The Star in an interview.

The Speaker added he would inform all four MPs by letter.

The MPs have declared they were GRS direct members when they contested the seats and did not represent Bersatu.

However, Bersatu vice-president Datuk Ronald Kiandee sent a formal petition to the Speaker on Dec 29, 2022 insisting the four had contested while with the party, as Bersatu was still a GRS component member then.

As such he said the four were foul of the anti-party hopping law.