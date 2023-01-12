Sabah records lowest Covid-19 cases since September 3, 2020

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 12): Sabah recorded six new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the lowest since September 3, 2020.

Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said all the patients are under Categories 1 and 2.

“Sabah recorded the lowest number of infections since 03/09/2020 when it registered only six new cases today.

“The positivity rate is also low, 0.46 per cent with 1,295 test samples,” he said.

Five districts recorded new infections Tuaran with two cases and once case each in Kota Kinabalu, Kota Marudu, Papar and Sandakan.

No new infections were reported in 22 districts in the past 24 hours.

As of Thursday, Ranau, Kalabakan, Tongod, Kunak, Semporna, Kuala Penyu, Pitas and Nabawan are ‘green districts’ for not having new infections for 14 consecutive days.

Only Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu are still under red status.

Masidi in his final message as Covid-19 spokesperson thanked the authorities for their cooperation in providing information on Covid-19 related matter.

Starting Friday, the newly sworn-in minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam will be taking over the briefing.