Sabah’s Jo-Anna confirmed as panellist for leadership forum

KUCHING (Jan 12): Sabahan politician Jo-Anna Sue Henley Rampas has been confirmed as a panellist for the TSI Leadership Forum: ‘Borneo Youth – Agent of Change in a New Malaysia’.

A press release from The Sarawak Initiatives said the forum will be held from 9am to 12pm on Jan 14 at Riverside Majestic Hotel, Astana Wing, here.

It will be moderated by Prof Dr James Chin from the University of Tasmania, Australia.

Jo-Anna will share about her political journey and vision for the Borneo states, particularly Sabah.

“A young and qualified intellectual like Jo-anna from a remote village in a 21st century world is a person TSI thinks our aspiring leaders in Sarawak need to meet and be inspired,” said the press release.

It said Jo-Anna is a distinguished young politician renowned for her exceptional talents and professional accomplishments.

She possesses a law degree from the University of London and Master of Laws from the University of the West of England Bristol.

Throughout her political career, Jo-Anna has held several key positions such as serving as the Parti Warisan Sabah deputy head of Wirawati, Wirawati Tuaran head, and as a former political secretary to former chief minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal.

In addition, she has actively engaged in various welfare and community programmes, particularly as Sabah Unduk Ngadau Committee chairman since 2019.

“Jo-Anna has demonstrated her ability to provide insightful leadership with a deep understanding of the needs of her community and a clear vision for the future of Sabah,” added the statement.