Shafie: New Sabah Cabinet does not reflect PM’s call for a unity govt

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 12): The new Cabinet line-up under Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is dismissive of Prime Mnister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s proposal for a unity government, said Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

The Senallang assemblyman said that the move by chief minister Hajiji to go ahead with the swearing-in without including Warisan, Sabah Umno and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (PKDM) was against the agreement and deal that was made.

“Warisan had given its full support to the prime minister’s call for a unity government to be formed on January 9th,” said Shafie, adding that the proposal was made and agreed upon by Sabah Umno and PKDM, who were also in the meeting.

“The formation of a special committee immediately was decided on to hash out the details of a new unity government in Sabah with the aim of ending the political tussle in the state.

“However, the swearing-in of a new Cabinet went ahead yesterday that is not reflective of a unity government,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, the state saw the swearing-in of three new Cabinet ministers — Api Api assemblyman Datuk Christina Liew, Luyang assemblyman Ginger Phoong from Pakatan Harapan and Sugut assemblyman Datuk James Ratib, one of the five dissenting Umno assemblymen.

Hajiji formed his own version of a unity government with the backing of 44 seats in the 79-member House, four more than the 40 needed for a simple majority.

However, political observers say that without the state’s bigger players — BN, Warisan and PKDM — the government remains fragile.

Earlier today, Parti Warisan assemblyman Assafal Alian said the state government must table the anti-party hopping law as soon as possible to ensure political stability in the state.

“The anti-hopping law has yet to be implemented by the Sabah government despite several statements in the media by the chief minister who gave the commitment to do so since early November,”

“After looking at what happened of late as well as the political turmoil involving the Sabah government since Malaysia’s formation, I urge for the state government to table the law immediately.

“If the law is tabled and passed at the Sabah state assembly, it would bring about political stability and development continuance, at least in the foreseeable future,” said the Warisan supreme council member. – Malay Mail