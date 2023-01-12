Sibu Immigration officer, two others remanded in corruption probe

SIBU (Jan 12): An Immigration officer and two other suspects were today remanded in the Magistrates’ Court here for five days until Jan 17 to assist with a corruption case.

Assistant registrar of the subordinate court Romme Ahmad Zaidi issued the remand order on the suspects aged 36, 42, and 32 following an application from Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sibu assistant investigation officer Muhammad Firdaus Hasmi under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

They were arrested at different times on Jan 11, 2023.

It is believed that the Immigration officer had asked for and accepted a bribe via online banking from the 42-year-old suspect, who worked as a middleman on a social visit pass matter in 2017 and 2018.

The officer is suspected of having illegally extended a social visit pass period that had expired.

The money was allegedly transferred to the officer’s 32-year-old brother, who is the third suspect.