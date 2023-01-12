Snowdan: Arum Bulak Mini Musical Theatre a treat for fans

KUCHING (Jan 12): Theatre performance fans are in for a treat this time as organisers of the Arum Bulak Mini Musical Theatre say the show will be directed in a mini-musical format, a format which they believe has not been staged for a long time in Sarawak.

According to Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Arum Bulak Musical Mini Theatre was slotted for staging at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s (Unimas) Faculty of Applied and Creative Arts Experimental stage yesterday.

The final staging of the show will be held at the Cultural Centre of Dewan Bahasa Dan Pustaka Sarawak branch in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Arts, Sarawak on Jan 13 and 14.

“Arum Bulak Mini Musical Theatre is directed by Tini Tyrani while the script is written by Zakaria Ali Hassan from the Kuching Creative Sanggar Theatre Organisation (Pertubuhan Teater Sanggar Kreatif Kuching).

“The show received funding from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts under the Sarawak Heritage, Arts and Culture Fund, which was launched last year.

“Arum Bulak Mini Musical Theatre performance will see the involvement of around 50 people including actors, dancers, musicians, production and management personnel from various backgrounds,” he told a press conference to announce the show here yesterday.

Snowdan said the original staging of the show was supposed to be held in December last year, but due to technical and logistical problems it could not happen.

He said the objective of staging the show was to get many performing arts individuals to be active again after the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“The organiser also intends to provide space to the performing arts community to come and enliven the art of theatre performance while invigorating, socialising and developing the literature and creative industry of the country, especially in Sarawak.

“There is also the need for the organisers to continue the development agenda of art, culture and literature in Sarawak while also dignifying and popularising theatre towards community development in building the nation’s identity,” he said.

The Arum Bulak Mini Musical features actors and activists who are all Sarawakians such as Azam Pitt, Elya, Lan Perey, Shahrul Iskandar, Saiful Bahri and Wayne.

Snowdan also revealed that all production and management personnel of the Arum Bulak Mini Musical Theatre are from the Kuching Creative Sanggar Theatre Organisation.

“On behalf of the ministry, I am calling on the public to come and witness this Arum Bulak Mini Musical Theatre performance. Hopefully you will be entertained.

Actors, production and management personnel of the Arum Bulak Mini Musical Theatre show were also present at the press conference.