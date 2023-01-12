Three claim trial to trespassing on Kuching real estate company’s premises

KUCHING (Jan 12): Three men claimed trial in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of trespassing on a premises belonging to a real estate company here on Friday (Jan 6).

Leong Chee Thong, 31, Lai Chee Hau, 30, and Ching Yean Fook, 26, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali, who fixed Feb 21 for case management.

She released all three accused on RM1,000 cash bail with one surety each while awaiting the date.

They were charged under Section 447 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to six months in jail, or a fine up to RM3,000, or both, upon conviction.

The trio allegedly committed the offence at the company’s premises at Lorong Lapangan Terbang 3, Jalan Lapangan Terbang here around 4.30pm on Jan 6, 2023.

It is understood that one of the company’s employees allegedly heard noises around the premises and realised that a 40,000-litre water tank had been removed and placed in a lorry.

He then asked for confirmation from his employer on whether an order had been given to remove the water tank.

After the employer confirmed no such instructions were made, the employee lodged a police report for further action.

The three men were subsequently arrested on the same day.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while the three accused were unrepresented by counsel.