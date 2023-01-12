Tiang: Sarawak’s focus now on development, less on politics

SIBU (Jan 12): With the next Sarawak state election not due until 2026, the state government can focus on implementing its development plans and less on politics, said Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said this focus on development will allow Sarawak to fully push towards realising its goal of becoming a developed state by 2030.

“Just like the rabbit, we can spring higher, we can run faster towards our goal. With no (state) election in the coming few years, we can talk less about politics and focus more on developing Sarawak, especially our economy,” he said in his Chinese New Year message.

Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman, said the state government is determined to narrow the rural-urban development gap.

He thanked the federal government for allowing Sarawak, as well as Sabah, to have direct control in the implementation of projects costing RM50 million and below.

“This is important especially in the implementation of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030,” he added.