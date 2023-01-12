Two Sabah Pan Borneo highway packages completed

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 12): Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said that two of the 15 Pan Borneo highway packages in Sabah have been completed and can be used by road users.

He said that the two completed packages consisting of package five and package 27, are in Sandakan and Kinabatangan.

He also said that 75 percent of the work for the 15 packages have been completed and several packages are expected to be completed early 2024 and the rest by the end of 2024.

Shahelemy also disclosed that package nine, which is one of the Pan Borneo highway packages, is in the process of appointing a contractor.

“As of today, the work progress of the 15 packages out of 35 is 73 percent,” he said to reporters at the Works Ministry on Thursday.

“There are 19 packages that need to be implemented. It is understood that the Federal Government will be implementing the project through sukuk (bonds). We will follow up with the Federal Government so that the remaining 19 packages can be implemented soon,” he said.

Shahelmey, who clocked in for work on Thursday, said that he received a briefing on his ministry’s policies and also on the departments that are under his ministry.

“From the briefing I can understand the function and policies of the ministry and will try to address and improve issues at the ministry to ensure we can give services to the people of Sabah,” he said.

“In summary, I can see that there is a need to improve the delivery system that is available, so the ministry’s projects implementation is on time and adheres to the cost agreed upon,” he added.

He said that he was also made aware of the human resource shortage facing several departments and will find ways to find solutions.

He said that the manpower shortages were for engineers and technical staff.

At the same time, Shahelmey also said that he had been briefed on the water woes from the Water Department director.

“I was informed that water supply is not enough due to the capacity of available plants. There was a noticeable water shortage in Kota Kinabalu and Putatan in the last two days as the Moyog plant underwent maintenance work and it will take several days for the pressure to return to normal,” he said.

When asked about the allegation of contribution money collection scheme being practiced since 1989 which was mentioned during the Sabah Water Department corruption trial, Shahelmey said that he was unaware of it and he would will wait for further reports on it if there was any.

“We will get the auditors to do the audit and follow up with the necessary action,” he said when asked what were the actions that would be taken if the alleged activity were found to exist.

“I will work with the permanent secretary and senior officers to check on that accusation and believe that if there is any wrongdoing then we will take necessary action to curb it from happening,” he said.

A key witness in the corruption trial told the Sessions Court here on Wednesday that a “machai” (proxy) of the former director of the Water Department had allegedly asked RM500,000 from the witness to be given to a minister for lobbying to get the former director be promoted.