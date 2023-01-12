Uggah upbeat about Sarawak’s future under GPS led by Abg Johari

KUCHING (Jan 12): Sarawak will continue to have a bright future with stable politics and fast paced development under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who said this added that back in 2017, the Premier had revealed his vision to develop and change Sarawak into an advanced state in Malaysia by 2030.

“On July 3, 2017, Abang Jo had stated his vision for Sarawak. He said in a statement and I quote ‘Lee Kwan Yew changed Singapore from a swamp and muddy island into what it is now. We also hope to uplift and change Sarawak into a developed state in Malaysia by 2030’.

“This statement is not just rhetoric – not just talking, but is an oath and turning point in Abang Jo’s mission to develop and change Sarawak as a developed region in Malaysia by 2030. This is a leader with clear vision for Sarawak’s future,” he said.

He was speaking at the Premier of Sarawak Keynote Address held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Uggah said that among the proof of success achieved under Abang Johari’s leadership was the state revenue showing drastic increase.

“Under the Premier’s leadership, in 2017 Sarawak generated revenue of RM6.7 billion, followed by RM7.2 billion in 2018. For 2023, it is projected to exceed RM11 billion,” he said.

Present were Abang Johari, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and others.