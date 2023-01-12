Zahid: Umno Supreme Council convenes for routine meeting tonight

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 12): Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party’s Supreme Council convened a routine meeting tonight in conjunction with the Umno General Assembly 2022 which will take place tomorrow.

He said the meeting was held for the party’s permanent chairman to present a report on the preparations for the General Assembly which is held every year.

“The permanent chairman has presented the report,” he told reporters after chairing the meeting at Menara Dato Onn, World Trade Centre here.

Ahmad Zahid said the meeting also heard reports from the representatives of the council who took part in the party’s Youth, Wanita and Puteri meetings this afternoon.

Asked if the Supreme Council discussed the state elections which will be held in six states, Ahmad Zahid said the matter would be discussed at the next meeting.

The Umno General Assembly 2022 has been rescheduled to take place yesterday until Jan 14 from Dec 21 to 24 Dec last year.

Today the party’s Youth, Wanita and Puteri wings held their respective meetings in conjunction with the assembly.

Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to deliver the president’s policy speech tomorrow. – Bernama