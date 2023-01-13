15-year-old Sri Aman motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole

KUCHING (Jan 13): A 15-year-old motorcyclist died after the motorcycle he was riding skidded to the roadside and crashed into a utility pole at Jalan Brayun, near the Taman Makmur junction in Sri Aman, today.

In a statement, Sri Aman acting chief police ASP Mass Nur Haslinda Abdullah said the police received a report on the incident, believed to be a single motorcycle crash, around 8.10am.

“Preliminary investigation found that the incident happened when the motorcyclist, who was traveling from Sri Jaya, was heading back to his house in Kampung Hilir, Sri Aman.

“When he reached the Taman Makmur junction in Jalan Brayun, the motorcyclist is believed to have lost control of his ride and skidded to the left roadside and hit an electric pole,” she said.

Medical personnel from Sri Aman Hospital confirmed the motorcyclist died at the scene.

His body has been brought to Sri Aman Hospital for a post-mortem.

“If there are witnesses of the incident, please contact IPD Sri Aman on 083-322121 extension 267,” she added.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1), Road Transport Act 1987.