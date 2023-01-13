29,000 liters of diesel seized in Tuaran

TUARAN (Jan 13): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Tuaran seized 29,000 liters of subsidised diesel from a store at Kampung Lok Batik, here on Thursday.

Tuaran KPDN enforcement officer Saripuddin Moleng said the operation was carried out following a tip-off and one week of surveillance at 10.30am.

“During the raid, the enforcement team found 29,000 liters of diesel in four skid tanks.

“Enforcement teams seized the four skid tanks and electronic pumps and investigation shows the total seized items were valued at RM107,000,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Saripuddin said two local men were detained for investigation under the Supply Control Act 1961.