Aggressive croc escapes after being shot 4 times in Taman Malihah

KUCHING (Jan 13): Batu Kawa police personnel were forced to fire four shots at a crocodile that reportedly tried to pounce on them on Thursday.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the crocodile was spotted at the bank of an abandoned pond in Taman Malihah, Matang around 3.30pm.

He said several policemen were rushed to the scene to maintain security after receiving a report of the discovery of a crocodile nest.

“A crocodile measuring about 14 feet long suddenly appeared from the pond, climbed up the bank and tried to pounce on one of the policemen.

“Three shots were fired at the crocodile’s mouth and head from a distance of six feet and another shot was fired at its head before the crocodile went back into the pond,” he said in a statement today.

The policemen along with staff of Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) who participated in the operation were reported safe.

“Members of the public are prohibited from going to the scene for security reasons,” he said.

The hunt for the crocodile continued today.