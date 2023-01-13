Consultant appointed to design Dongonggon tamu

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 13): The power of attorney to carry out the upgrading of Tamu Donggongon has been given to the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR), said Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

He said the department had appointed a consultant to design the tamu.

“The design is expected to be completed within six months but I had requested the period to be shortened to three months so that the procurement process is completed before November 18 this year.

“This is because on November 18, we will hold a national level Hawkers and Traders Day celebration in Penampang which is expected to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said.

Ewon said this when met by reporters after a working visit to Tamu Donggongon and SMK Kipovo, here, on Friday.

Also present were Director General of the Coordination and Implementation Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) Datuk Ruji Ubi, Sabah Federal Secretary Dato’ Makhzan Mahyuddin, Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang and Penampang District Officer Francis Chong.

Ewon said that the visit was to see the need to expedite the upgrade of the tamu that had been delayed for a long time.

He also visited the proposed temporary tamu site in Donggongon near the Petronas station for the use of hawkers and small traders while waiting for the Donggongon tamu upgrade to be fully completed.

“I will request allocations from the Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to provide some necessary facilities at the temporary site,” he added.

The damaged wooden structure at Donggongon tamu is making one of the oldest open markets in Sabah unsafe.

Hawkers and visitors have complained that its wooden structure is seriously damaged through leaking and termites.